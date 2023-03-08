International short film fest at Jyoti Nivas in Bengaluru

International short film fest at Jyoti Nivas in B'luru

The festival will feature a curated section of short films by contemporary filmmakers as well as a section showcasing queer-themed films

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 04:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Jyoti Nivas Autonomous College is set to host the seventh edition of 'Jyoti Filmato', an annual international short film festival, on March 10.

Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap's Assamese film The Horse from Heaven, which won in the Indian competition section at the 2022 Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF), and Rakesh B J's Kannada short film Maadhapurana have been selected as the opening films for the festival.

In addition to the opening films, the festival will feature a curated section of short films by contemporary filmmakers as well as a section showcasing queer-themed films that are either made by LGBTQ+ filmmakers or depict the lives of the LGBTQ+ community.

The college has received over 150 nominations from both student and professional (open) categories for the prestigious Jyoti Filmato trophy, which comes with prizes worth Rs 25,000.

 

short films
Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka

