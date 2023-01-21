Karnataka govt to develop more gardens on Bengaluru outskirts: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday vowed to bring back Bengaluru’s past glory as the ‘Garden City’.

He was speaking at Lalbagh during the inauguration of Republic Day flower show, themed around the city’s history, this year. “Due to Bengaluru’s development, the city’s glory as the ‘Garden City’ has taken a hit,” he said and assured that the government will take all steps to restore its glory by maintaining new and existing gardens, such as Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, and developing more gardens on the outskirts of the city.

He requested the citizens to grow more fruits and flowers. Bommai also spoke about formulating special programmes for the development of horticultural farms this year and said funds had been allocated for the same in the budget. “Not only does horticulture increase the green cover, but it will also increase production and fulfill our need for nutritious food,” he said.

He assured that it is government intention to increase green reserves across the state. “I have already allocated 100 crore for the expansion of the green cover,” he said, adding that the work to restore ecological balance is underway in the hilly regions of the state.

Early spectators to the flower show thronged the Glass House to witness the floral arrangements depicting the history of Bengaluru. Attractions included a centerpiece with historical and modern symbols of the city, a vertical garden replica of a historical border tower and the mega floral flow. The flower show will be open to the public until January 30 and is expected to attract between 10 and 12 lakh spectators.