KIA clocks highest passenger numbers from Delhi, Mumbai

Delhi and Mumbai emerged as the top two cities in generating air passenger traffic to and from Bengaluru during 2021-22, an annual report by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

While the Bengaluru-Delhi sector, with 22,51,654 passengers (11,17,057 flying from and 11,34,597 flying to Bengaluru) topped the list, Bengaluru-Mumbai clocked 14,92,862 passengers (7,51,580 from and 741,282 to Bengaluru) to finish second among routes operated at the Kempegowda International Airport.

The DGCA’s city pair-wise scheduled domestic passenger traffic statistics for 2021-22 have Kolkata in the third position among cities connecting Bengaluru, with 13,23,045 passengers (6,77,476 to and 6,45,569 from Bengaluru).

Across the country, the Delhi–Mumbai route saw the highest passenger numbers, a total of 32,05,252 passengers.

Numbers jump

Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai were at the top three spots in the 2020-21 pairing list with Bengaluru, but registering markedly lower numbers – 12,62,780, 12,40,378 and 6,91,598, respectively.

The Mangaluru Airport registered its biggest passenger numbers of 2021-22 in the Mumbai sector – a total of 3,26,981 passengers. At Belagavi, the Hyderabad sector clocked the highest numbers, a total of 83,506 passengers. Traffic to and from the Mysuru Airport was also highest in the Hyderabad route – 49,200 passengers. The Vidyanagar Airport saw 4,009 passengers flying to and from Hyderabad, its highest number for the year. The airport’s only other operative route was Bengaluru.

The other three airports in the state – at Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Bidar – registered their biggest numbers in their pairings with Bengaluru. The Bidar Airport operated services only to and from Bengaluru.