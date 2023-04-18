KSRTC, BMTC drivers win awards

KSRTC, BMTC drivers win awards

Lakshmana Reddy, a BMTC driver from the East Division, has maintained an impeccable accident-free record during 35 years of service

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 18 2023, 03:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 06:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three drivers of State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs) from Karnataka have won the 'Heroes on the Road' awards for accident-free driving in their long careers. 

Ishaq Shariff and Eajaz Ahmed Shariff, both from the KSRTC's Mysuru division, have the distinction of not being involved in even a single accident in their 33-year service each. 

Likewise, Lakshmana Reddy, a BMTC driver from the East Division, also maintained an impeccable accident-free record during 35 years of service. 

Each of these drivers has won silver and gold medals for accident-free driving. They will be presented with the awards at a ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday, according to a news release. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMTC
Bengaluru
awards

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah

Grammar of anarchy

Grammar of anarchy

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Woman denied Golden Temple entry for tricolour on cheek

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

Ex-captains clash: Kohli unfollows Ganguly on Instagram

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

€400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

Makers share first look of Muttiah Muralitharan biopic

 