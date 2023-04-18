KSRTC, BMTC drivers win awards

Three drivers of State Road Transport Undertakings (SRTUs) from Karnataka have won the 'Heroes on the Road' awards for accident-free driving in their long careers.

Ishaq Shariff and Eajaz Ahmed Shariff, both from the KSRTC's Mysuru division, have the distinction of not being involved in even a single accident in their 33-year service each.

Likewise, Lakshmana Reddy, a BMTC driver from the East Division, also maintained an impeccable accident-free record during 35 years of service.

Each of these drivers has won silver and gold medals for accident-free driving. They will be presented with the awards at a ceremony in New Delhi on Tuesday, according to a news release.