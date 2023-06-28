Legalise same-sex marriage: Akkai Padmashali

The government must take a stand to legalise same-sex marriages and enable political representation of sexual minorities in Parliament, said transgender activist Akkai Padmashali on Wednesday.
She was speaking at ‘Samvaad’, a discussion commemorating Pride Fest 2023. Akkai was joined by Beyonce, a drag artist, and Madhav Kothari, a Bengaluru promoter.
“I am disappointed by the government’s stand on marriage equality. My question is to the head of the largest democracy — why don’t you accept same-sex marriages?” said Akkai.
Highlighting the discrimination faced by the queer community in public spaces, Beyonce noted that there needs to be concerted efforts to ensure that inclusive spaces are created for the community.
The panel emphasised the importance of offering support for intersectional causes, especially the issues faced by queer individuals belonging to religious and caste minority groups.
