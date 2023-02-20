MCCTNS helps to check criminal antecedents in Karnataka

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 20 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 16:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) portable scanner is being used by the DK police in all the police stations to trace accused and prevent some of possible crimes during the night hours.

If the police come across unknown individuals moving in a suspicious manner during the night patrolling, then they take finger print scanning of the person along with enquiring on his whereabouts.

The use of MCCTNS helps the police to check criminal antecedents if any, of individuals found behaving suspiciously during patrolling. The device can scan the suspects’ fingerprints once they place their fingers on it with the help of MCCTNS. The database would provide details of all first information reports (FIRs), pending cases and those relating to court proceedings.

The system helps in enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of police administration by creating a platform for sharing crime and criminal information across police stations. As such new technology is being used effectively in the district, persons with criminal background will be detected immediately and appropriate precautionary measures will be taken. Public have been appealed to cooperate, said the police.

