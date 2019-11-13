Military medicine conference to begin on Nov 14

The Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) is organising its 58th annual conference in the city.

The theme of the conference is based on changing paradigms in aerospace healthcare and will aim to discuss aeromedical issues and advances made in the field of aviation medicine worldwide.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, nearly 300 distinguished professionals are set to attend the meeting.

Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force R K S Bhadauria will inaugurate the meet, which will be held from November 14 to 16, the release said.

Topics to be discussed

The conference will give up-to-date information and scientific advances directed towards military, civil aviation and space medicine issues. These include Aerospace Physiology, Clinical and Operational Aerospace Medicine, Human in Space Programme, Civil Aviation Medicine, and Aeromedical Decision Making.