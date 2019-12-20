Motorists welcome Kasturba Road smart parking project

A smart parking project, with a command station and 50 parking slots for four-wheelers on Kasturba Road could be a model for the city. A public private model, this is designed to be implemented across the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

An initiative of the Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Central Parking Services (CPS), the project is now on a pilot run. The system allows drivers to find a vacant spot and park using the Namma Bengaluru Parking app or directly through a ‘smart machine.’

The sensors installed in each parking slot is designed to detect vehicular presence. For the first few days, the parking will be free to help people get used to it.

So, here’s what a DH team found at the place: White lines on either side of the road demarcating space for each parking slot. Sensors placed in the centre of the demarcations. A smart machine and a rate chart that said Rs 30 for 50 minutes if paid by cash and Rs 30 per hour if paid digitally.

For Shashikumar, who frequents the CBD, parking his car in the new slot was a welcome experience. “It is a great initiative by the government. Earlier the parking was very unsystematic. Now, the demarcated lines make it easy to park without any confusion,” he says. However, he is yet to use the Namma Bengaluru Parking app but would download it soon.

Another road user, Rajesh, draws the DH team’s attention to the smart machine. “The drivers are supposed to pay there. I have not paid, I am here for only ten minutes.”

Not everyone is aware of the system, though. One of them is Mohan, who had parked his car a few metres away, is pleasantly surprised when his attention is drawn to it. “Parking has always been a huge issue in this city. I did not know about this system. This is really helpful, and it should be implemented all over Bengaluru,” he feels.

Car driver Madhu had this to say: “Previously, I have been fined twice for parking in this location. This was before the new parking system. Now, it is a relief to know that there is a well designed and regulated system. I can park my car without any apprehension.”

Pallavi, who trains the employees working at CPS, informs, “Right now, we are implementing this system only on Kasturba road. We will be rolling out the system for other roads on Bengaluru as well.” For the time being, the system will be implemented only on one side of the road.

Various other drivers who had parked their cars in the alloted space hailed the new system saying that it was something that was long awaited by Bengalureans. They believe it will help them park their cars systematically without the fear of paying fine. However some of them preferred the system to remain free.