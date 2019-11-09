MP launches SSLC training programme

Aiming to improve the results in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, a unique programme — Bengaluru South Education and Social Transformation (BEST) — has been inaugurated on Friday.

The brainchild of Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya, the programme targets to bring out the best results in the SSLC exams to be held in March-April 2020.

State primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar and Surya inaugurated the programme.

Over 17,753 students from the Bangalore South education district could not clear the SSLC examination in the 2017-18 academic year. Through the BEST programme, government and aided school students will be trained with the help of volunteers.

"It is shocking to know that the constituency with the highest number of literates has performed poorly in SSLC," Surya said. "With Youth for Seva and E-Vidya (non-government organisations), involving over 10,000 volunteers, we have started this initiative with the goal of increasing results," he added.