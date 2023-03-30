New office-bearers elected to Alliance Française de Bangalore

A team of candidates led by former president Zafer Mohiuddin won the elections to the governing body of Alliance Française de Bangalore, conducted by the state government’s Department of Cooperation.

The elected members to the executive committee unanimously chose Zafer Mohiuddin as the president; Bhaskar N, vice-president-1; Nandini K Mehta, vice-president-2; N Somanna, treasurer; D Nitesh Varma, joint secretary; and Philomena Joseph, Mohan Rani and Jayaprasad J X as executive committee members.