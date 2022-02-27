New OPD block at Karunashraya to open on Feb 27

Bangalore Hospice Trust-Karunashraya will get a new outpatient block, which will bolster its infrastructure to teach, educate and research.

The Bagchi Education and Research Centre and OPD Block, constructed within the existing campus at Kundalahalli Gate on Varthur-Old Airport Road, will be inaugurated on Sunday. Dr Pratima Murthy, Director, Nimhans, will be in attendance.

The two-storied building will have all the units of the Karunashraya Institute of Palliative Care Education and Research, including a 100-seater auditorium, a library, an outpatient department, a canteen and a charity shop. The building has been constructed with substantial donations from Susmita Bagchi and Subroto Bagchi, besides other donors.

A non-profit charitable trust, BHT-Karunashraya is a hospice that renders palliative care for free to advanced-stage cancer patients. Jointly set up by the Indian Cancer Society (Karnataka Chapter) and Rotary Bangalore Indiranagar, the BHT is operating an in-patient facility for the last 23 years. Its home care facility has been in existence for 27 years.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: