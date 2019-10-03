Nimhans to help auto drivers kick alcohol addiction

A year ago, Veerabhadrappa (name changed) was unable to put food on the table for his family. His health deteriorated.

When his alcohol addiction was getting hopelessly out of control, the 49-year-old was referred to the de-addiction centre at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Nimhans).

Having fully recovered, Veerabhadrappa is now talking many fellow auto drivers out of drinks. He has persuaded six drivers to sign up for the de-addiction programme at Nimhans.

His recovery has inspired psychiatrists at the institution to start a project.

The institute has joined forces with the National Institute of Social Defence, New Delhi, and Peace to create a change among auto drivers. They will be educated about substance abuse and its detrimental effects in phases. Drivers will also learn how to beat addiction.

Dr Sojan Antony, assistant professor, department of psychiatric social work, Nimhans, said the project is at a pilot phase. It will initially work wit 500 auto drivers to quit drinking and make them advocates for the de-addiction programme so that other addicts can sign themselves up for the treatment.

“A recent study by the Jayadeva (Hospital) showed that this is a vulnerable population as they are badly affected by air pollution. Their job exposes them to great levels of stress. Alcohol and tobacco addiction only worsen their health condition. That is why we chose this group,” Dr Antony said.

According to Nimhans, nearly four lakh people are employed as auto drivers. Their reported indulgence in crime is only secondary to the severity of alcohol addiction.

“Preventing substance abuse among the drivers would protect passengers riding in their autos. The proposed awareness programme is the first step to address the issue,” Dr Antony said.

Officials at Nimhans also said the programme would help drivers avoid rash driving and road accidents, which is second only to substance abuse.

The proposed programme will be implemented by the Department of Psychiatric Social Work, in collaboration with Peace Auto and other auto and taxi drivers’ unions.

500 volunteers participate in Nimhans 5k run

About 500 volunteers took part in the 5k run organised by Nimhans in the city on Wednesday.

The event was organised to commemorate the World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10 and, this year, authorities said the institute would focus on suicide prevention. The run was organised in association with the Nimhans Gymkhana, based on the theme ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’.

The event was presided over by Dr B N Gangadhar, director, Nimhans; Dr Pratima Murthy, professor and head, Department of Psychiatry; and Dr Satyaprabha, chairperson, Nimhans Gymkhana.

People from various walks of life converged at Nimhans to salute the ideals of the Mahatma. Participants warmed with Zumba, followed by the 5K run, which was completed by all. They also took part in the post-run cool down with Yoga and other breathing

exercises.