No metro trains on RV Road-Yelachenahalli from today

Metro trains will not run between RV Road and Yelachenahalli on the Green Line from Thursday to Sunday.

Additional BMTC buses will run on the stretch during these four days along the metro line route. These buses will stop at each metro station.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will stop the operations on the stretch to launch viaduct superstructures for the RV Road-Bommasandra metro line of Phase 2. The structures will be launched across the existing elevated line.

BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said 10 BMTC buses would operate from 4.45 am to 8 am, and 25 buses from 8 pm to 11.45 pm. The number of direct buses will come down to 10, he said. Trains will operate as usual on the rest of the Green Line between RV Road and Nagasandra and the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli-Mysore Road).