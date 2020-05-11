Peaking interest in cycles raise hopes of green mobility

The public’s interest in bicycles seems to have spiked, with physical shops reporting an increase in footfall while a popular e-shop has revealed four lakh, additional visitors, in April.

The newfound interest has raised hopes of eco-friendly mobility in Bengaluru in the post-pandemic era.

Rohit Kuttappa, CEO of the Chennai-based start-up ChooseMyBicycle.com was surprised to see a spike in the number of visitors to the website from 6.25 lakh in March to 8.7 lakh in April.

“We have been growing by 5%,” he said. “The April numbers took us by storm. We have not run ad campaigns. Our analysis shows that the numbers for May would cross 10.1 lakh.” The site has already clocked 2.5 lakh for the first week of May.

Kuttappa said the surge is a combination of pent up demand and new interest. “Unique visitors account for 85% of the traffic,” he noted. “The new interest is in line with the global trend reported by Western countries. We have begun shipping from Wednesday and expect to serve more people.”

Experts like Ashish Verma, associate professor of transportation systems engineering, who published a whitepaper on transportation in the recovery period, were concerned over the rise in the number of private (fossil fuel-based) vehicles.

But the peaking interest on the humble two-wheeled bicycle has come as a pleasant surprise. Despite the prevailing lockdown and limitations in movement, brick and mortar shops have reported an increase in footfall.

Rohan Kini, founder of Bums On The Saddle, which deals with high-end bicycles, said there has been a 200% increase in the number of people walking into his shop, which is beside the passion to pedal the bikes.

“Since we are one of the (outlets) providing high-end bicycles, many who remained quiet all these years are coming to the shop. There are those who want to own a new bicycle,” he said.

Bengaluru Bicycle Mayor Satya Sankaran said the local government has a role in encouraging eco-friendly mobility options like the bicycles.

“Under the National Disaster Management Act, the Centre has been issuing guidelines for the use of different vehicles. But there is no mention of bicycles or its benefits,” he said.

Sankaran asked the central and state governments to stop depending on the automobile industry and fuel sector for revenue. “The real cost of motorised transport hasn’t been calculated, though it is threatening the health of a large population. The government should start campaigning for bicycles at all levels for a fit India,” he said.

Make roads bicycle-exclusive

To encourage a transition to non-motorised vehicles, Bicycle Mayor Satya Sankaran has written to the police commissioner to close 193 roads or road stretches to motor vehicles for three months.

Much of the neighbourhoods are in the city’s northeastern part in the triangular area of Nagavara, Cox Town and KR Puram. “These should be made vehicle-free. Only pedestrians or cyclists must be allowed for three months or till such time when the city is declared Covid-19 free,” Sankaran said.

Many of the world’s major cities have rolled out emergency cycling paths to boost bicycle use. Bengaluru should also follow suit by working to increase permanent cycling networks, Sankaran told DH.

Such measures should be implemented immediately as there could be an increased preference for private vehicles in the post-pandemic scenario, he added. “Local bodies like the BBMP should ensure the private vehicles are bicycles. This will play a major role in saving our environment.”