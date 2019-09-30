Plastic collection drive to mark Gandhi Jayanti

To mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) state committee has joined hands with the BBMP and non-government organisations to conduct a plastic collection drive.

NGT state committee chairman and former Upa Lokayukta Justice (retired) Subhash B Adi said while the Union government has banned plastic of lesser than 50 microns, going a step ahead, the state government has banned all kinds of plastic.

However, implementing this is a big challenge and needs the cooperation of the resident welfare associations and the public, he added.

The NGT and BBMP, in association with NGOs, RWAs and volunteers, will conduct a plastic collection drive on October 2, he said and added that a crackdown on the production of plastic would follow soon.

He said the Palike would take holistic works at three wards to make them a model for other wards in the city.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Veeraru will conduct 205 events across various wards on Wednesday to mark the day. To take part in the events, including cleanathon, plastic collection, pothole fixing, solid waste management awareness and tree plantation, the public can visit website www.bengaluruveeraru.org.