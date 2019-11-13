Power from on-campus solar unit saves Rs 4.5 L for BU

By opting to use the electricity generated at the on-campus solar plant, Bangalore University has saved nearly Rs 4.5 lakh in monthly power bills.

The university has taken permission from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation (Bescom) to use solar power.

Varsity officials said they were hoping to save Rs 5.4 lakh in the first month, but continuous rain in October had brought down power production at the solar plant.

“We’ve done the meter readings as we have completed one month and I can proudly say the university has saved around Rs 4.5 lakh towards the electricity bill for the month of October,” BU vice-chancellor Prof KR Venugopal said.

The saving is substantial as the varsity pays Rs 20 lakh towards power each month. “The power generation normally happens at the solar plant between 6 am and 6 pm, but since the varsity campus is dense with trees, it is happening only up to 4.30 pm,” Prof Venugopal said.

The vice-chancellor said the savings would increase in future as the varsity would sell surplus power to Bescom. “We’ll save the whole (power) money in the next three or four months. We’ll be selling the additional energy produced at the solar plant,” he said.

The authorities also explained that the temperature inside the Jnanabharati campus had dropped significantly as they began using solar power. They are analysing the extent of the reduction. “This is clean and green energy. We’re happy with the vice-chancellor’s initiative,” a senior faculty member said.

The BU had set up the solar power unit in association with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The solar panels were installed for free.