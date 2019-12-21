Pvt parking spaces to have EV charging stations

All private parking spaces, including shopping malls and apartments, will have electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The government will soon issue an order making such infrastructure compulsory.

Speaking at a conference organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar said the government was planning a separate policy on the use of electric vehicles.

“Electric vehicles are already plying in the state. We need supporting infrastructure. At present, Bescom has 12 EV charging centres, which will soon be scaled up to 100. An order will be issued soon making EV charging stations compulsory in private parking spaces,” Shettar said.

An app to provide information on the location of such stations will also be introduced, he added.