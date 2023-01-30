Republic Day flower show draws over 3 lakh visitors; highest-ever footfall, say officials

The number of visitors to the Republic Day flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden has increased drastically as compared to post-Covid times.

With over three lakh visitors, Lalbagh recorded the highest-ever footfall for a Republic Day flower show.

“On an average, 2 to 2.5 lakh visitors used to attend the flower show pre-Covid. However, this year, the response is overwhelming with 3.3 lakh visitors,” said Dr M Jagadeesh, joint director of the horticulture department, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens.

According to the data, with 59,108 visitors, the highest footfall was seen on Republic Day, being a public holiday as well.

Rs 1.97 cr revenue

A total of Rs 1.97 crore was collected as revenue during the show. The revenue is also at an all-time high for a Republic Day show, with the previous grosser being Rs 1.16 crore collected during the event in January 2020.

However, the footfall is relatively low compared to the Independence Day flower show held in August — Lalbagh witnessed nearly 9.5 lakh visitors.

“This has been the case every year. Since many schools have holidays and it is the start of the academic year, the footfall is high during the Independence Day flower show,” Jagadeesh explained.