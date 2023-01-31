Republic Day flower show ends on a clean note in Bengaluru

With an aim to keep Lalbagh litter-free, vehicle-free and plastic-free, the last day of the Republic Day flower show saw, what many volunteers called, a significant reduction of waste.

These were the results of collective efforts of the Department of Horticulture, BBMP ward marshals, volunteers from waste management company Saahas, and community volunteer group Beautiful Bharat.

With consistent checks at the gates for prohibited items — mainly mineral water bottles and plastic bags — and several signboards and waste segregation bins at almost every turn, Lalbagh appeared litter-free as the flower show wrapped up on Monday.

Besides educating spectators about waste disposal, volunteers and the Department of Horticulture ensured that vendors were told that plastic and non-woven polypropylene bags were a strict no-no at the venue. The vendors were shown videos of the huge amounts of waste strewn during the flower show last year.

Ward marshals were quick to fine those who were caught spitting on the premises.

Armed with signboards and posters, volunteers from Beautiful Bharat walked around reminding people not to litter. A team of eight to 10 volunteers from Saahas distributed jumbo bags to vendors to dispose of their waste, and picked up waste they saw strewn around.

Dr M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of the Department of Horticulture, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, said an additional 85 people were brought in just for the flower show to support the team of 70 people already working in the lung space.

This team worked with 150-175 volunteers to ensure litter was picked, segregated and disposed of properly.

"During the Independence Day flower show, 12 to 13 truckloads of litter was carried out. This time, only 1.5 truckloads were taken out,” he said.

Sunitha Jayaram, programme director of Saahas, said approximately six tonnes of waste was generated at this flower show, a significant decrease from the previous event.

'Sea of change'

Odette Katrak, co-founder of Beautiful Bharat, expressed joy at the low level of litter on the premises. "This sea of change from the days when the flower show was a show of litter is a story of hope for other public places where zero litter, low-waste events are possible," she said.