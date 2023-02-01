Revenue inspector caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Vasant Kumar, posted in Nagashettyhalli in Sanjaynagar ward (number 19)

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2023, 00:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 05:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A revenue inspector was trapped by the Lokayukta police on Tuesday evening for taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a resident of Bhoopasandra. 

Vasant Kumar, posted in Nagashettyhalli in Sanjaynagar ward (number 19), was approached by the complainant, Subramani H V, for uploading land documents to the e-khata portal. 

Kumar reportedly demanded Rs 5,000. Subramani didn't want to pay the bribe and approached the Lokayukta on Tuesday. A team under the supervision of Ashok B V caught Kumar red-handed taking the bribe. 

Kumar has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

