Rural kids more interested in science: CNR Rao

Education is an important phase of one's life, said Prof C N R Rao, who heads the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

He was addressing students at the golden jubilee celebrations of Poornaprajna Education Centre on Monday.

Reminiscing his days as a student, Rao said: "I will never forget my schoolteachers. They played a key role in helping me acquire a scientific temper. When I was in school, C V Raman was invited as the chief guest. He called upon students to have an interaction. Such interactions motivate us."

He said children in the rural areas were more inquisitive about science than the children in urban areas.

This is true particularly in case of children from Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and North Karnataka regions, he added. "There is a need to give them better opportunities," Rao said.