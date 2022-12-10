School education dept issues notice to one more Orchid branch  

The Department of School Education and Literacy has issued a notice to Orchids International School, BTM Layout, for shifting pre-kindergarten students to a different building without parents’ consent.

This is the third Orchids branch to receive notice in the last few months.

Parents sending their wards to Orchids International School, BTM Layout, have been protesting for the past couple of days against shifting the students to a building two kilometres away from the existing facility.

Following the protest and complaint from the parents, the Block Education Officer (BEO, South 3) visited the school and served the notice.

The notice reads: “There is no provision in the department rules to shift the students to a different school building. Despite that, the school has violated the norms and it is nothing but cheating, and this attitude of the school prompted the department to initiate legal action.”

The department even appointed an officer to monitor the activities at the school considering the parents’ request.

No nursery classes

In a statement, the school said it decided to discontinue the nursery classes in this branch.

“For the convenience of parents, we have tied up with a nearby Orchids institute... we had given much advanced intimation to all the parents concerned with an option to move to a nearby institute or any other institute of their choice.

"However, as some parents have agreed and some have disagreed and are not willing to move out, we’re willing to make it as convenient as possible for disagreed parents to find an alternative,” it said.

“Those who are willing to send their children to the nearby institute will get all the benefits and high standard of education and safety, which we had assured them,” it added.