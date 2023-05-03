B'luru: Singers join hands to raise funds for education

Singers join hands to raise funds for girls' education in Bengaluru

Samanvita Sharma, chief guest at the event, sang several numbers with the band led by Rohit

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 03 2023, 02:30 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 04:03 ist
Core members of Dhwani — Vinod Sreedharan, Govindraj K, Salil Verma, Mamtha Satish, Suneeta Joseph, Bindu Verma, and Bhagirathi Telkar — also performed at the event. Credit: Special Arrangement

City-based music school ‘Dhwani’ held an event at Emerald International School near Nelamangala to raise funds for girls’ education.

The group collected Rs 85,000 and donated it to Rotary clubs and other charitable organisations. Close to 40 singers performed at the event in April, sponsored by friends and families for Rs 1,000 per song.

Dhwani founder Vinod Sreedharan said they plan to hold an event once in six months. “We hold an event on the first Sunday of every month and a live event once in six months. As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), we want to donate the funds of the event, held twice a year, to support various social causes,” he said.

