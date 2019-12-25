Steep rise in stray dogs in Bengaluru, shows census

The much-delayed dog census is finally over and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which carried out the exercise over a period nearly six months, has found out that the number of canines in the city has increased by almost one-and-a-half times.

The census that was conducted by Goa-based Worldwide Veterinary Service Centre (WVSC), has estimated that the city has about 3,09,972 stray dogs. The census report has been submitted to BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar.

According to the BBMP’s previous dog population census in 2013, the city had about 1.85 lakh dogs.

The census has found out that about 46% of stray dogs in the city still need to be covered by the animal birth control (ABC) programme.

The census details have revealed that of the total 3,09,972 stray dogs, there are about 2,06,213 males and 1,03,759 females of which about 1,68,119 or 54.25% have been neutered.

The Rajajeswari Nagar Zone has the highest number of stray dogs with 52,961 followed by Mahadevapura Zone (46,334), East Zone (44,303), South Zone (39,556), Bommanahalli (38,940), Yelahanka (36,217), West Zone (28,481) and Dasarahalli (23,170).

While Yelahanka Zone has the highest percentage of neutered stray dogs at 84%, South Zone has the lowest dog neutered percentage at 32.85%. The census was conducted on the basis of skin colour, the territory of dogs and other aspects through app-based data collection.

The BBMP had earlier stated that the census will be conducted through the skin and facial recognition technology but that was later scrapped as BBMP officials felt it was not accurate.

Speaking to DH, BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “We now know the exact population of stray dogs in the city and we have decided to hold the census every year. We also know the number of dogs that need to undergo ABC and we will take up the programme immediately under special funds soon,” he said.