Street vendors oppose their eviction from Mahadevapura road

The attempts of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Revenue department to remove street vendors from Mahadevapura Main road met with stiff resistence from the members of the Karnataka Beedi Badi Vyaapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta (KBBVS).
Speaking to DH, KBBVS State president Dr C E Rangaswamy alleged that the police officers, who aimed to clear the footpaths and main roads off the street vendors were violating the Street Vendors Act, 2014. The Act maintains that street vendors must operate in vending zones and the local authority may remove the vendor if they haven't relocated to these zones.
However, Rangaswamy said that street vendors cannot be evicted because there aren't any vending zones in the city. "Even if a vending zone is created and vendors fail to relocate, authorities can only evict them after a 30-day notice," he said, adding that immediate eviction is not allowed under any circumstances. He emphasised that the law enabled any road to be used by street vendors for business and that nobody could be evicted until a survey was completed by the Town Vending Committee.
Speaking to DH, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, said this was part of an ongoing process to keep major roads free from traffic jams. "We are creating vending zones and street vendors can shift there. They are not allowed to set up shop on any major roads or footpaths," he added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala
'Pathaan' success making SRK feel like 'a proud father'
Japan launches whale meat vending machines
Covid immunity increases between jab, infection: Study
Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed
Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer
The wild, wicked world of caricatures