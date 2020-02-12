Student innovators showcase work

A child fell from a vehicle right in front of their eyes due to a large pothole on the road, while they were standing near their school. Shocked by this, the students decided not to wait for officials and filled it themselves.

The students of Siri school from Laggere were among the participants from 25 other schools, whose projects were selected for the Bengaluru Civic Fest 2020 organised by Janaagraha.

From dustbins made out of waste newspapers to filling potholes themselves, the students from various schools in the country displayed their projects at the event.

The one-day, held at the Bengaluru International Centre (BIC), Domlur, was the culmination of the IChangeMyCity Challenge that went on from August 2019 to December 2019, where the students were given the task to identify a civic issue affecting their neighbourhood and come up with an innovative and implementable solution to address it.

“We wrote letters, met the corporator twice but to no effect. Although we were treated well at his office, there was no solution to our problem. Our principal then gave us the materials needed to fill the potholes. We filled three of them in front of our school,” said a student.

If dustbins are to collect waste, Parth Patel, a student from Srinidhi Public School, thought the bin could be made of waste as well. He made a dustbin with just newspapers, sturdy enough to be reused multiple times.

Students from across the country attended the event.

Kavya and Ananth, students from Varanasi had on display their idea of making a seat made out of just plastic bottles. Another idea was to make bricks out of plastic bottles by filling them with non-biodegradable material. They said they had collected over 1,000 of them in Varanasi and would build a wall soon.

On display was also the model of a motorbike that used alternative fuel – acetylene.