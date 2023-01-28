Students participate in Braille reading, writing competition in Bengaluru

Over a hundred students from across the state participated in the Braille reading, writing and impromptu speech competitions organised jointly by NGOs Karnataka Welfare Association for the Blind and Vision Empower Trust, Bengaluru.

The competitions commemorated the 214th birth anniversary of Louis Braille.

Seventeen college students participated in Kannada and English essay competitions. The topic was, ‘what if Louis Braille had not invented the Braille system?’.

The programme aimed at encouraging students to use Braille, says Parashivamurthy, general secretary of the Karnataka Welfare Association for the Blind.

“Nowadays, people use mobile and laptop software, instead of Braille. They use audio alone, which leads to errors in spelling and punctuation when they write. They lose track of expressions in writing. Also, reading is important, because they can’t remember everything they listen to.”

The first prize winners were awarded Rs 5,000, and second and third prize winners Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Chandana S, first year BA student at the Devanahalli J S Basic College who won first prize in the Kannada essay competition, says, “Braille is important for reading and comprehension. I still learn from Braille textbooks.”

Manjunath N, who won the second prize, says he came to know of the competition through his college Helen Keller Government Teacher Training Institute for the Visually Impaired in Mysuru. “The prize money will help me,” said Manjunath, who is currently doing DEd.

A total of 96 students participated from 20 schools for blind children across the state.

The competitions for them were in English and Kannada Braille reading and writing, and also impromptu speech in either language.

“The first prize winners were give Braille watches, whereas second and third prize winners got leather shoulder bags and handbags, respectively,” says Parashivamurthy. He adds that the competition would be held annually, henceforth.