Traffic curbs for IPL match in Bengaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 02:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 06:03 ist
Traffic. Credit: PTI Photo

Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

Parking will be restricted on Queen’s Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, St Mark’s Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road between 4 pm and 10 pm.

People can park on King’s Road, UB City parking lot, first floor of the Shivajinagar BMTC bus station, old KGID building, Kanteerava Stadium, and BRV Ground below the metro lane.

Diversions

Goods vehicles will be banned from entering Queen’s Road.

KSRTC buses, private buses, and goods vehicles coming from Siddalingaiah Circle towards MG Road will be diverted via Residency Road.

 

