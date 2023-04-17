Traffic curbs for IPL match in Bengaluru

Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.
Parking will be restricted on Queen’s Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, St Mark’s Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road between 4 pm and 10 pm.
People can park on King’s Road, UB City parking lot, first floor of the Shivajinagar BMTC bus station, old KGID building, Kanteerava Stadium, and BRV Ground below the metro lane.
Diversions
Goods vehicles will be banned from entering Queen’s Road.
KSRTC buses, private buses, and goods vehicles coming from Siddalingaiah Circle towards MG Road will be diverted via Residency Road.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?
There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft
The great dilemma of a first-time voter
A smart fix for city's trash trouble
Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament
Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history
Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'
Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak
Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe
Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change