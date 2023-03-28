Two IPS officers transferred in Bengaluru

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 02:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 03:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government on Monday shifted Dr Suman D Pennekar from the position of Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to be DCP Traffic-West, which had been vacant for more than a month. Suman is a 2013 batch IPS officer.

The government also moved the 2012 batch officer, G Radhika, from the position of director of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) (Security & Vigilance) to be Assistant Inspector General of Police-Bengaluru with immediate effect. 

Bengaluru
Police
India News

