Two IPS officers transferred in Bengaluru

The state government on Monday shifted Dr Suman D Pennekar from the position of Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), to be DCP Traffic-West, which had been vacant for more than a month. Suman is a 2013 batch IPS officer.

The government also moved the 2012 batch officer, G Radhika, from the position of director of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) (Security & Vigilance) to be Assistant Inspector General of Police-Bengaluru with immediate effect.