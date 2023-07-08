UK delegation explores use of tech in India to conserve heritage

A delegation from the United Kingdom visited the Bengaluru Inscriptions Digitisation Lab at The Mythic Society on Friday to find out the use of technology in heritage preservation.

George Freeman, Minister of State for Science, Research, and Innovation, visited the lab to understand various projects in India and how advanced technology is being employed to study and conserve heritage.

Udayakumar P L, Project Director (Honorary), Bengaluru Inscriptions 3D Digital Inscriptions Conservation Project, explained the significance of the visit: “This is a big deal for us because our work will receive global recognition and open doors for potential collaborations with other agencies worldwide that focus on heritage conservation.”

During the hour-long meeting, the delegation was introduced to the capabilities of the Indian astronomy in predicting astronomical phenomena, which they found to be “revelatory.” Udayakumar said: “He was impressed by our premises, our library collection, and the examination of our project and work.”

Freeman was accompanied by Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, and His Majesty's Deputy Trade Commissioner for Investment; Susie Kitchens, Deputy Director, Global Research and Innovation, UK Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology; and Lucy Palfeeman, India and SE Asia Bilateral Lead, International Research and Innovation Directorate, UK Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, among others.