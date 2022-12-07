US university representatives visit Bengaluru City University

US university representatives visit BCU

  Dec 07 2022, 23:21 ist
  updated: Dec 08 2022, 03:55 ist
BCU. Credit: DH Photo

San Antonio-based Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores visited Bengaluru City University (BCU) on Wednesday to explore possibilities of an academic collaboration in terms of the student community, faculty training, internships, and joint programmes.

During the visit, Dr Flores stated that the collaboration would aim to produce globally employable graduates with the intention of serving the global community.

BCU Vice-Chancellor Lingaraja Gandhi, Alamo Colleges District executive director (international programmes) Alejandra Bueno and others were present. The Alamo Colleges District is a network of five community colleges in San Antonio, Texas. 

