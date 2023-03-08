Women's Day: Free bus travel for ladies in Bengaluru

Women's Day special: Free bus travel; all-ladies crew for Mysuru train 

Women can travel for free on all buses, including the air-conditioned Vajra and Vayu Vajra services, run by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 02:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 05:24 ist
Women's Day. Credit: iStock Photo

Public transporters in the city are rolling out the red carpet for women on Wednesday to mark International Women's Day. 

Women can travel for free on all buses, including the air-conditioned Vajra and Vayu Vajra services, run by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The transporter hopes the gesture will help provide safe commuting to women, reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, and boost public transport. 

The BMTC hopes that at least half of the city's women (20.43 lakh out of 40.86 lakh) will travel on its buses during the day. The BMTC will forgo potential revenue of Rs 8.17 crore. On other days, 10.25 lakh or 25 per cent of the city's women use the BMTC services.  

The South Western Railway (SWR) will run the KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Rajyarani Express (train number 20660) will an all-women crew on the day. The train leaves KSR Bengaluru at 11.30 am and reaches Mysuru at 2 pm. 

