Yemalur-Bellandur Lake Road shut for another day

Yemalur-Bellandur Lake Road shut for another day

Traffic police requested road users to plan their travel by choosing alternative routes instead of lake road

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2023, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 03:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Yemalur-Bellandur Lake Road will be closed for another day as the BBMP continues to fix a damaged sewage pipeline on a stretch of road and undertake civil works. 

Early on Tuesday, traffic police alerted road users to the repair work on the sewage pipeline on Yemalur-Bellandur Kere Kodi Road, leading them to temporarily close the stretch of road citing safety. 

Also Read | What makes India’s roads deadliest in the world
 

Traffic police requested road users to plan their travel by choosing alternative routes instead of lake road. Vehicles trying to get to the Outer Ring Road from Yemalur were directed to drive through Marathahalli. 

The road will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy water flow at Bellandur Lake and continued BBMP civil works. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bellandur
Yemalur
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

 