Yemalur-Bellandur Lake Road shut for another day

The Yemalur-Bellandur Lake Road will be closed for another day as the BBMP continues to fix a damaged sewage pipeline on a stretch of road and undertake civil works.

Early on Tuesday, traffic police alerted road users to the repair work on the sewage pipeline on Yemalur-Bellandur Kere Kodi Road, leading them to temporarily close the stretch of road citing safety.

Traffic police requested road users to plan their travel by choosing alternative routes instead of lake road. Vehicles trying to get to the Outer Ring Road from Yemalur were directed to drive through Marathahalli.

The road will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy water flow at Bellandur Lake and continued BBMP civil works.