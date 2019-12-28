Fog delays 67 flights at KIA

Poor visibility due to early morning fog disrupted 67 flights at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Friday.

The departure of 38 flights was delayed as visibility dropped to near-zero. Although the second runway is equipped with CAT-III Instrument Landing System (ILS), the new facility will function to its full capacity only by March 2020.

Flights diverted

The fog also delayed 24 arrivals. Five incoming flights had to be diverted, three of them to Hyderabad and two to Chennai, according to KIA operator, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).