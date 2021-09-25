Follow due process on voter list, Karnataka HC orders poll panel

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to strictly adhere to the provisions related to the restoration and deletion of names from the electoral list.

A division bench, headed by acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, passed this direction while disposing of a PIL petition filed by Whitefield Rising, a Bengaluru-based NGO.

The organisation had filed the petition in 2018 seeking a direction to formulate a mechanism to process applications submitted for inclusion, transfer or any other modification to the electoral roll in a time-bound manner.

S R Dodawad, appearing for the ECI, informed the court that necessary instructions had been issued for time-bound redress of grievances pertaining to the inclusion and non-inclusion of names on the voters’ list.

The petitioners had contended that no method was put in place to determine the number of applications submitted online.