Follow due process on voter list: Karnataka HC to ECI

Follow due process on voter list, Karnataka HC orders poll panel

The petitioners had contended that no method was put in place to determine the number of applications submitted online

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 02:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to strictly adhere to the provisions related to the restoration and deletion of names from the electoral list. 

A division bench, headed by acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, passed this direction while disposing of a PIL petition filed by Whitefield Rising, a Bengaluru-based NGO. 

The organisation had filed the petition in 2018 seeking a direction to formulate a mechanism to process applications submitted for inclusion, transfer or any other modification to the electoral roll in a time-bound manner. 

S R Dodawad, appearing for the ECI, informed the court that necessary instructions had been issued for time-bound redress of grievances pertaining to the inclusion and non-inclusion of names on the voters’ list. 

The petitioners had contended that no method was put in place to determine the number of applications submitted online. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
Bengaluru
Election Commission of India

What's Brewing

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

Taliban's younger members dance to a different tune

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

CCI slaps over Rs 873 cr fine on UBL, Carlsberg, others

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

 