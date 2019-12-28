Food delivery boy hacked to death

A 25-year-old food delivery boy was hacked to death by a five-member gang over a suspected financial dispute at Srirampura on Thursday night.

The deceased Manjunath P, a resident of Byatarayanapura on Mysore Road, worked as an online food delivery boy.

A senior police officer said Manjunath received a call from his friends Tilak and Jayakumar at 9.30 pm while on his way to deliver food in Vijayanagar and was near Srirampura. The duo asked him to come to Srirampura immediately.

When Manjunath reached the area, a five-member gang attacked him viciously with lethal weapons, leaving him with 16 stab wounds.

Tension gripped the area as the gang chased Manjunath and attacked him in full public view. Passersby who witnessed the attack informed the police.

“We reached the scene and rushed Manjunath to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” said the police officer, adding that the body was later shifted to Victoria Hospital for postmortem.

Manjunath’s mother Sundaramma filed a complaint. Police scoured the call detail record and detained his friends Tilak and Jayakumar for questioning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Manjunath had given a surety for Tilak to buy a used scooter.

Tilak owed the company Rs 21,000 and it asked him to settle the dues. He explained about Manjunath to the gang that held him and asked him to call the delivery boy.

Soon as Manjunath arrived with his friend Dileep for company, the groups began quarrelling over the balance amount.

Manjunath was attacked in a fit of rage and as the gang began wielding the weapons, Dileep fled the scene.