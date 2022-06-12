For Her Majesty ! British Deputy High Commission in city hosts Queen’s Birthday Party after a gap

The British Deputy High Commission in Bengaluru hosted its annual Queen’s Birthday Party (QBP) recently, after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s celebration holds special significance as the UK marks Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee is a central element of an exciting year of UK culture and creativity, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the BBC’s centenary. Anna Shotbolt, British Deputy High Commissioner and Deputy Trade Commissioner South Asia, said, “My first week coincided with International Women’s Day and since that event, I have so been so lucky to have met inspiring women here. We are here to celebrate one woman in particular, Her Majesty the Queen and her 70 years of service she has given the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, represented the Karnataka government at the celebrations.

Also present were a wide range of dignitaries from Government, Chevening alumni and leaders from the fields of arts, civil society, culture, and sports such as former India cricket captain Anil Kumble and two-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej.