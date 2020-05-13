'Forced' to live in dingy quarters, migrants protest against builder

Over 300 migrant workers staged a flash protest against squalid living conditions in their quarters at a construction site in eastern Bengaluru on Monday night.

The workers, hailing from West Bengal, Rajasthan and other states, have been constructing an apartment complex for Sumadhura Constructions in Doddabanahalli, Kadugodi. The company has built temporary quarters for them at the site.

They alleged that the company had virtually locked them up in dingy quarters with poor facilities. They were neither provided with groceries nor masks or sanitisers. They want to return to their hometowns but the company is trying to hold them back.

The workers further alleged that if any of them comes out of the quarters, security guards chase them back. Hence, they have decided to not to get back to work.

The jurisdictional Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and pacified them. They assured to talk to the company's representatives to arrange for their transport back home.