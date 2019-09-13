Fore! Golf ball lands inside BSY's home office

A golf stroke at the Bengaluru Golf Club sent policemen into a brief tizzy, because the ball landed right inside Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's home office Krishna on Kumara Krupa Road on Friday.

"Luckily, the ball did not land on anyone's head," a policeman said, after recovering the golf ball.

Such 'birdies' have been occurring, if not frequently, at the Krishna, and authorities see this as a security breach.

In July 2018, a golf ball had landed on IPS officer Seemanth Kumar Singh’s car parked inside Krishna. It left a crack on the windshield of Singh’s car following which the then Home Minister G Parameshwara said he would review the security measures for the chief minister’s office, and explore relocating the golf course.

During HD Kumaraswamy's first stint as the chief minister, a golf ball landed inside Krishna during a Janata Darshan event.

The Bangalore Golf Club (BGC) is touted as the oldest golf course outside the British Isles established in June 1876. The 18-hole course is located on a 60-acre plot. The BGC counts the city’s who’s who as its members.