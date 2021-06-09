Foreign companies interested in PRR project: BSY

Turkish, Israeli and Swiss companies have expressed interest in the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said, even as he urged officials to prioritise the work.

In a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress of work at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Chief Minister asked officials to finalise the tender for the PRR project and get the cabinet approval soon to begin the land acquisition project.

He asked officials to increase revenue by auctioning vacant sites, corner sites and flats. The BDA reported revenue of Rs 2,066.72 crore in the last financial year and an expenditure of Rs 1,332.44 crore.

The Chief Minister asked officials to consider the possibilities of building BDA complexes in the public-private partnership (PPP) model. He also directed officials to ensure basic infrastructure at the Kempegowda and Shivaram Karanth layouts.

Regarding removing silt from Bellandur and Varthur lakes, he said the work should be completed before the monsoon. He said lakes in Chikkabanavara, Kommaghatta and Ramasandra should also be developed.

Seeking asset details of the BDA, Yediyurappa asked officials to strengthen the legal department to clear the 6,431 pending cases.