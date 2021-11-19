Former corporator M B Shivappa found hanging at home

Former corporator M B Shivappa found hanging at home

  Nov 19 2021
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 03:39 ist
A former corporator allegedly killed himself by hanging at his house in BCC Layout, Attiguppe, West Bengaluru, on Thursday. 

M B Shivappa, 58, a BJP leader from the Govindaraja Nagar assembly constituency, had contested the municipal corporation election in 2005 as a Congress candidate from the Attiguppe ward. 

A source said that Shivappa was not only diabetic but also suffered from asthma. The alleged suicide was discovered by his son after he returned home around 4.30 pm. He went to a bedroom and saw his father hanging. Shivappa was declared dead at a hospital, the source added. 

