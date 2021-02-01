Four dead in car-lorry collision

Four people were killed when their car and a lorry collided in the early hours on Sunday. Victims M Anusha (22), Madhusudan (26), P Shivashankar (26) and Milan Raj (19) were travelling to Bengaluru from Sathanur when the accident occurred between Bagalur and Kannur.

Chikkajala police, who registered a case, said Madhusudan, a resident of Bagalur, had gone to a friend’s house along with the others. “They were returning to the city from Sathanur and turned towards Vidyaranyapuram to drop Anusha. The accident occurred while they attempted to overtake a lorry on its way from Bagalur to Kannur. Three died on the spot. Anusha succumbed to her injuries at the hospital,” police said.

Police said the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the accident spot. The lorry has been seized.