Four men, two women held in honey trap case

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Mar 10 2023, 02:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 03:32 ist
Cops have not revealed the names of the two women involved in the crime. Credit: iStock Images

A gang of six, which allegedly laid a honey trap and collected Rs 3 lakh from a man, is now behind bars.

Police named the accused as Anil Kumar Y M, 37; Shivashankar, 50; Girish, 36; and Ramamurthy alias Ramu, 37. They have not revealed the names of the two women involved in the crime.

Shrinivasulu Reddy, a resident of Munnekollal, said in his complaint to the police that he had befriended a woman on a dating site. She invited him over to her house on December 3, 2022. Reddy visited her in Royal Shelters Layout in Devarachikkanahalli around 4.30 pm.

Three men barged into the house and recorded Reddy and the woman on their phones and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Reddy bargained and agreed to pay Rs 3 lakh. He made a digital payment, according to the complaint.

The gang again demanded a ransom after sending him a video clip. They threatened to upload the footage on social media if he didn’t pay up. Reddy approached police on March 8.

Bengaluru
Crime

