Four scientists conferred IISc's distinguished alumni awards

Four scientists have been selected for the prestigious Indian Institute of Science (IISc) distinguished alumnus awards for 2020.

The awardees are Dr K Rajalakshmi Menon of DRDO, Professor BS Murty from IIT Hyderabad, Professor Sethuraman Panchanathan of the National Science Foundation (USA) and Dr Keshab Panda of L&T Technology Services.

“The awardees are highly accomplished individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their fields and to society,” said Professor Govindan Rangarajan, IISc director. “We are honoured to confer this award upon them in recognition of their achievements.”

The annual awards recognise exceptional contributions made by IISc alumni to their profession, society and the institute.

Rajalakshmi is an outstanding scientist and program director of the Intelligence, Surveillance, Targeting and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) programme at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

She contributed to the design, development, testing, deployment and operationalisation of the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System inducted into the Indian Air Force, besides working on other DRDO projects.

She graduated from IISc with MSc (Engineering) and PhD degrees in Aerospace Engineering in 1994 and 2002, respectively.

Prof Murty, director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, has been recognised for his work in high entropy alloys, non-equilibrium processing of materials by mechanical alloying and bulk metallic glasses. He graduated from IISc with ME and PhD degrees in Metallurgy in 1988 and 1992, respectively.

Prof Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director-National Science Foundation, USA, made contributions to research on human-centered computing solutions benefiting individuals with disabilities. He graduated from IISc with a BE degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering in 1984.

Dr Keshab Panda, CEO and MD of L&T Technology Services Limited, has been recognised for his work in engineering R&D, specifically for steering the growth of engineering services businesses such as Satyam and L&T. Dr Panda graduated from IISc with an ME degree in Aerospace Engineering in 1985.