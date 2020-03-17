Four trains diverted

The following trains will be diverted, according to South Western Railway:

Mysuru–Chennai Express (16022/16021), starting the journey on Tuesday, will run via Yeshwantpur–Banaswadi instead of Bengaluru Cantonment.

Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru Passenger (06546) will be terminated at Whitefield instead of KSR Bengaluru on Tuesday.

KSR Bengaluru–Bangarpet Passenger (06545) will start from Whitefield instead of KSR Bengaluru on Wednesday. Nanded–KSR Bengaluru Express (16593) will run via Yeshwantpur instead of Chennasandra–Bengaluru Cantonment on Wednesday.