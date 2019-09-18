Four-year-old sexually assaulted by neighbour

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her neighbour in Whitefield when she was alone at home with her six-year-old brother and her parents were away at work.

The Whitefield police have arrested the accused Karan, a labourer in his late twenties. They said the girl’s mother works as a domestic help and father is a private company employee. Both were away at work on Sunday, September 15, when the man from the neighbourhood called the girl saying he would give her money to buy chocolates.

The father had left for work in the morning and the mother left at 4 pm, leaving both the children alone. The family hails from Nepal.

When the mother returned home at 8 pm, she found her daughter crying without her clothes. She also found a man semi-naked inside her house, whom she identified as Karan living in the neighbourhood.

Karan fled the scene when the mother raised alarm. She spoke to the girl, who told her that Karan offered her money and asked her not to tell anyone. When the girl’s father came home, the couple filed a complaint with the Whitefield police.

Police registered a case and arrested Karan on the same day after collecting evidence against him. The girl underwent medical examination the next day to ascertain sexual assault. Police are investigating further.