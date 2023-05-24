Free angioplasty for 200 poor patients at Jayadeva

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICR) will conduct free angioplasties for 200 poor patients, including senior citizens, from June 12 to 18.

The programme will be held in collaboration with USA-based Medtronic and Dr Govindaraju Subramani of Heart Foundation, Illinois.

SJICR Director Dr C N Manjunath said that high-quality, medicated imported stents will be given free of cost to these patients. The programme is meant for those below the poverty line, who have already undergone a coronary angiogram and have been advised angioplasty.

Patients have to produce either their BPL card or low-income certificate at the time of admission. Those interested, should register their names at the Office of the Director, SJICR, before June 8.

The surgeries will be conducted at the Bengaluru branch of SJICR from June 12 to 14, at Mysuru on June 15 and 16, and at Kalaburagi on June 17 and 18.

For details, contact SJICR's Bengaluru office at 9480827888, Mysuru at 8660105492, and Kalaburagi on 9482114611.