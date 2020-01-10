Free coffee with DH, PV

The Paakashala group of restaurants is giving away free coffee and copies of Deccan Herald and Prajavani to morning walkers and joggers on January 10 and 11 at parks across the city.

This offer is on between 6.30 am and 8.30 am at the Krishna Rao Park, Gen Cariappa Park (Anil Kumble Circle), Vidyaranyapura Park, Sankey Tank (Malleswaram 18th Cross) and Kumaraswamy Layout Park.

"We request joggers and morning walkers to make use of this opportunity," said an official release from the Paakashala — a chain of seven restaurants founded by restaurateur K N Vasudeva Adiga.