Free dialysis for APL card holders

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister V Somanna has said that the government is considering providing dialysis for free to even the APL card holders at the Sangolli Rayanna Dialysis Centre in Govindarajanagar.

While BPL card holders are getting free treatment, APL card holders are paying Rs 700, Somanna said.

“Since fewer APL card holders are undergoing treatment, we are considering making it free for them, too. I have instructed the BBMPcommissioner to look into the matter,” the minister said at the centre’s first anniversary celebrations.

He said the centre has the capacity to be equipped with 68 dialysis equipment. “We started this centre with two instruments, and now we have 48. As many as 20,100 patients have been treated here.”

Somanna added that the centre was started after the Palike took over the land post a legal battle, and that patients from Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts are also using it now.