Free mock interview for bank exams

The city-based Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation Institute for Competitive Exams (KSFICE) will conduct a free mock interview for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (PO/SO) for successful candidates.
The mock interview will be held on November 8. Eligible candidates can register by November 5.
For details, contact KSFICE at No 15, Old Airport Road, Golf Avenue Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru- 560068; call 080-25202299, 7625000990; write to ksfbangalore@gmail.com; or visit ksfkarnataka.com, a press release stated.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube