Free mock interview for bank exam

Free mock interview for bank exams

The mock interview will be held on November 8

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 25 2022, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2022, 08:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

The city-based Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation Institute for Competitive Exams (KSFICE) will conduct a free mock interview for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (PO/SO) for successful candidates. 

The mock interview will be held on November 8. Eligible candidates can register by November 5. 

For details, contact KSFICE at No 15, Old Airport Road, Golf Avenue Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru- 560068; call 080-25202299, 7625000990; write to ksfbangalore@gmail.com; or visit ksfkarnataka.com, a press release stated. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bank Exams

What's Brewing

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Prada and pools: Sunak's mega-wealthy wife and in-laws

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

Over 600 Bengaluru roads to have pay-and-park system

The Philadelphia philharmonic

The Philadelphia philharmonic

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

Simmons out as West Indies coach after T20 WC exit

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

When Rishi Sunak took oath on the 'Bhagavad Gita'

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

Kohli 2.0: Calm, collected and statesmanlike

 