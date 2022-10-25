Free mock interview for bank exams

The city-based Krishik Sarvodaya Foundation Institute for Competitive Exams (KSFICE) will conduct a free mock interview for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (PO/SO) for successful candidates.

The mock interview will be held on November 8. Eligible candidates can register by November 5.

For details, contact KSFICE at No 15, Old Airport Road, Golf Avenue Road, Kodihalli, Bengaluru- 560068; call 080-25202299, 7625000990; write to ksfbangalore@gmail.com; or visit ksfkarnataka.com, a press release stated.